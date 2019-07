A live Aberdeen music event has been organised to raise funds for a children’s charity.

Fresh Music Aberdeen, which offers music tuition, will host its second live concert in aid of the Archie Foundation.

The event takes place at the Lemon Tree on August 31 and sees 65 students take to the stage.

Connor Montgomery, director of Fresh Music Aberdeen, said: “I’m delighted we can put on another show that not only showcases Aberdeen’s local talent but will also raise money for a fantastic charity.”

