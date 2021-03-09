Aberdeen Compass Scotland apprentices first to start business degrees

Two Aberdeen students are Compass Scotland’s first apprentices to begin a four-year business management degree at the University of Strathclyde.

Rhanna Cuthill and Majella Phillips from Aberdeen are two of the first four students from the business to have secured a place on the course.

The north-east employees, along with Carl Hulyer from Perth and Lorna Wilson from Glasgow, have just started their first term and are studying while continuing to work within Compass Scotland.

The BA (Hons) Business Management course includes modules on management and leadership, finance, and corporate social responsibility.

Part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, one of the UK’s largest food and support services firm, Compass Scotland launched as a distinct business in November 2020 and has just announced the creation of 100 new apprenticeships in Scotland.

Rhanna said: “I’m looking forward to gaining a broader range of skills and understanding of business management that goes beyond my current experience in catering, to open up more opportunities for career progression.

“More specifically, I’m keen to learn more about finance, stakeholder management and problem-solving, and how to support and manage teams more effectively.”

Majella hopes this opportunity will open the door for progression to a management position.

She stated: “I enjoy working with people, guiding and passing on knowledge to others, and I have a great manager who has supported me hugely within my supervisory position, so I’m looking forward to the next stage of career development.”

Compass Scotland’s managing director, David Hay, said: “Having four students on the degree apprenticeship programme is a new step for Compass Scotland and an exciting opportunity for the four apprentices as they develop their careers within the business.

“I understand first-hand the importance of apprenticeships for building practical experience and the additional knowledge and skills a degree can bring.

“It is good to see the opportunities opening up for our employees as well as the enormous value it brings to our business.”

Jonathan Foot, head of apprenticeships and early careers at Compass Group UK & Ireland, added: “Compass offers a wide range of learning and development opportunities for its employees, and we are so excited that these four colleagues are the first graduate apprentices in Scotland.

“We are committed to supporting the skills development of existing employees and our structured career pathways offer opportunities for all roles and ages across all business sectors within Compass Scotland.”