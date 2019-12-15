Aberdeen community’s Christmas tree goes green with solar lights

An Aberdeen community has unveiled its first Christmas tree, complete with solar-powered lights.

The Bridge of Don Community Council installed the tree outside Scotstown Medical Practice in a bid to boost Christmas cheer.

The tree was donated by the Grandhome Estate and was put up by Aberdeen City Council workers.

It has been decorated with environmentally-friendly solar lights instead of traditional LED lights, which would need to be plugged into a power source or use batteries.

A solar panel, which is attached, will charge them up during the day.

The community council said in a statement: “We’re delighted to say that for the first time the community council has installed a Christmas tree in the Bridge of Don.

“It’s a bit of an experiment, to see how our eco solar lights cope with an Aberdonian December, so we’ve had a tree put up in the grounds of the Scotstown Medical Practice – many thanks to the practice for letting us do this – where we hope it can be seen from both bus routes.

“Let us know what you think, and we’re keen for ideas for other locations for next year if this works out OK.

“Many thanks to Grandhome Estate for giving us the tree and to Aberdeen City Council for putting it up for us.”

William Paton, of The Grandhome Trust, said the body was keen to bring some festive cheer to the community.

He said: “Christmas is a time for celebrating with friends, family and neighbours and as part of the Bridge of Don community we are very pleased to donate the Christmas tree to the local area.

“Purchased from Mike Low’s nearby farm at Lower Persley, the Christmas tree is a great sight for everyone to see each day during the festive period and we look forward to celebrating many future Christmases with the community in years to come.”

Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds said: “I think it’s a very nice thought from the Community Council and brings a feeling of Christmas and community to our area.”