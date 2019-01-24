Aberdeen community warned of disruption during gas works

Residents in Milltimber have been warned to expect disruption as a result of work taking place in the area.

Gas firm SGN is carrying out improvement works in Colthill Road, Colthill Drive and Colthill Circle, starting on Monday and lasting for 10 weeks.

The £420,000 upgrade, which is now in its third phase, involves replacing existing equipment with new plastic pipes, which have a lifespan of 80 years.

Traffic measures, including lights and parking restrictions, will be in place as a result.

A spokesman for SGN said: “This essential work involves the replacement of old metal gas mains with new plastic pipe to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply to the area.

“This means once the work has been completed, Milltimber homes and businesses will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.

“We always aim to minimise disruption and we will make every effort to ensure our works are completed as soon as possible.

“If you have any other specific inquiries about this project, please call us on 0800 912 1700 and our customer service team will be happy to help.”

