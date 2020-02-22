Aberdeen community urged to have their say on funding

Residents in an Aberdeen community are being urged to have their say to decide how money is spent in the area.

Aberdeen City Council has called on the people of Torry to take part in the Udecide consultation, which allows them to voice their opinion on budgeting in the community.

A total of 10 community organisations have been shortlisted for the funding, and residents are being asked to vote for their top three.

In a statement, Aberdeen City Council said: “Udecide is our name for participatory budgeting in Torry.

“Participatory budgeting is a way for people to have a direct say in how local money is spent.

“All responses are completely anonymous and your information will not be shared.”

The survey is open to Torry residents until Sunday, March 8.

To take part in the public consultation, visit bit.ly/2SPJgOR