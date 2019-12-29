Aberdeen community trust asking for volunteers

An Aberdeen community trust is on the hunt for new members to bring forward ambitious plans including a visitor cafe and adventure playground.

The drive for volunteers comes after a period of inactivity for Tillydrone Community Trust, which was founded in 2011 with the aim of promoting sustainable development throughout Tillydrone and the surrounding area.

Previously high profile projects, such as the redevelopment of the 17th-Century Wallace Tower for community use, can only be progressed if more people step forward to help, newly-appointed chairman Colin McFadyen claimed.

He said: “The trust’s lengthy period of hibernation isn’t due to a lack of initiatives.

“Instead we’ve found that the existing management committee has already committed as much time as they’re individually able to and we badly need some more help to be able to increase our capacity in order to deliver on our incredibly exciting plans.”

The trust also has aspirations to transform the green space surrounding the historic monument into the north-east’s first inclusive adventure playpark, dubbed Benholms Gateway, with plans due to be revealed in the new year.

Mr McFadyen added: “The Benholms Gateway project has taken a lot of planning work so far and we’re hoping to formally announce at the start of the new year, so this will be the start of a very exciting period for the trust and a great time to get involved.”

Sheila Gordon, chairwoman of the Friends of Seaton Park, who recently attended a meeting of the newly-reactivated trust, also encouraged volunteers to support the organisation.

She said: “Friends of Seaton Park is fully supportive of the efforts by the Tillydrone Community Trust to progress with their ambitious plans for a visitor cafe at the Wallace Tower as well as Benholms Gateway but, as we are all too aware, groups like ours and the trust can only make progress if they have the capacity and strength to do it.

“Volunteers are always welcome and I would particularly encourage anyone with experience in project management, fundraising and working with historical buildings to get involved with this particular project to help us make this part of Aberdeen even better than it is.”

Any interested volunteers are invited to get in touch with the Trust, either through the Tillydrone Community Development Trust Facebook page or by emailing tcdt@mail.com