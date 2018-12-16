Aberdeen community to be given cash for projects

Council bosses are offering an Aberdeen community the chance to spend £1,000 on an idea that could improve people’s lives.

Aberdeen City Council is looking to award individuals or groups a portion of its participatory budget, known as UDECIDE.

Torry residents have been asked to come forward with ideas that could improve the area and tackle issues such as substance misuse, social isolation, household income and mental and sexual health.

Previous successful projects include art groups and community wildlife gardens.

To receive an application form contact Jade Leyden from the communities team, on 01224 498167 or email jleyden@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Complete and return an application form by February 1 2019.

People must also be available to provide information about your idea at a local community event in March 2019.

