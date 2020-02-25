Aberdeen community speed campaign ‘may save lives’ says councillor

A new measure aimed at encouraging speeding drivers to slow down in an Aberdeen community has the potential to save lives, according to a councillor in the area.

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor Freddie John has welcomed the installation of a new vehicle-activated speed warning sign on Hilton Drive.

The sign will light up advising drivers of their speed as they approach.

Councillor John said there had been a number of incidents and near misses on the busy road, which cuts through an area which is primarily residential.

He admitted residents had long-standing concerns over safety – but believes the sign could mean drivers think again about their speed.

Mr John said: “Over the past few months I have had a lot of residents getting in touch to see if there is anything that could be done about the speed of vehicles travelling along Hilton Drive.

“It is a long, straight road and that encourages drivers to go above the speed limit.

“A lot of the time they are going above 40 mph which is so dangerous in a residential area.

“Even just having the sign up there as a deterrent could encourage people to slow down a little bit.”

He added: “All along Hilton Drive it is mainly flats with a few shops. It is very much a residential area so there are a lot of people walking about.

“It is so important measures like this are put in place because there are a lot of people crossing the road – and many of them are elderly people or children.

“There have been a lot of near-misses in the area – where people have nearly been knocked down – and quite a few crashes as well.

“This sign is a very important piece of equipment and could make a massive difference to the area.

“This could save lives if it stops someone getting knocked down.”

The sign is due to be activated this week. It is moveable and is likely to be relocated to another part of the city if deploying it on Hilton Drive is a success.

According to a study carried out by the road safety charity Brake, 40% of drivers sometimes break 30mph speed limits by at least 10mph.

The study revealed a quarter of drivers admitted doing this at least once a month.

The organisation also found vehicle-activated signs can reduce the average speed of vehicles in the area they are installed in by 4mph.

In a statement on its website, Brake says the signs “are designed to slow down drivers to within the posted limit, often within built-up and residential areas”.

The charity adds: “Traffic calming often carries a higher initial cost than a camera but, if implemented carefully, can be very effective.”