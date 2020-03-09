Aberdeen community residents get behind sculpture plans

Community consultations have taken place over the installation of a sculpture in an Aberdeen community.

The Tillydrone Gateway Project previously launched an artist brief for its ambitious plans to site a sculpture in the area, which is set to be displayed on the south-side of the Diamond bridge.

The Evening Express previously reported how a call for artists to get involved was made last year and now the four shortlisted entrants have undertaken public engagement workshops in the community.

Svetlana Kondakova, David Annand, Joe Ingleby and Smart creative team will also prepare a visual representation of the proposed design prior to a presentation before a selection panel at the end of next month.

Sean McVeigh, of the Tillydrone Gateway Project team, said the consultations had been a success.

He added: “The four artists visited St Machar Academy, Tillydrone Community Campus, Riverbank School, Meadow Court, The Lighthouse Support Centre and The Tillydrone Community Flat to get feedback on their proposals.

“Those responses will be used to determine which of the final artists or creative team will be chosen to design the sculpture.

“The engagement was really positive. We got the artists to sit in a room with up to 10 local residents who have been involved in community work all their lives and the engagement was really good.

“It was great to get them on board and the artists were fascinated by the insight they provided.”

“Children also really enjoyed the discussions and started to think about what Tillydrone means to them individually.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The brief stated the Gateway Project team was seeking a “sculptural, eye-catching, bold and contemporary piece of artwork that reflects elements of the history, heritage and aspirations of the community.

It will be a “standalone unmistakable statement which reflects the urban environment and the unique natural landscape and wildlife of the area around the River Don”.

It is hoped the installation will become as iconic as Poised, the leopard sculpture based at Marischal Square.

Mr McVeigh hopes the introduction of a sculpture will also inspire other local artists.

He added: “We want to give people in the area a sense of community and something that they can get behind and work together on maintaining.

“Aberdeen is doing really well at the moment in terms of culture and we want that to continue. Having culture in the area can really make a difference and inspire residents to make a difference.”

From the four design proposals shortlisted, one will be submitted as a planning application following consultation by a panel of residents and partners.