Aberdeen community rallies to make sure voice is heard on future of fire-hit school

Residents of an Aberdeen community have set up an action group to make their voices heard on plans for a fire-hit school site.

Cordyce School in Dyce has been subject to bids by boxer Lee McAllister, to build a health and fitness centre, and Parkhill Garden Centre.

However, as previously revealed in the Evening Express, the site, which was destroyed by a fire in 2017, is to go back on the market, after being discussed by city councillors in a meeting.

The land is designated as greenbelt, however under the main issues report, Aberdeen City Council is looking to change this to allow up to 100 houses to be built on the site.

Since Saturday, more than 300 people have joined the Dyce Residents Cordyce Action Group, which aims to give a voice to the people living in the area.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I feel like the views of the residents of Dyce are completely overlooked by Aberdeen City Council at the moment with regards to the amounts of proposed housing the council wish to build.

“Those of us who have lived in Dyce long enough will know that land was given to the community for education/care purposes, not houses.

“I have made my feelings very clear in the past about the lack of facilities in Dyce, but this is different. This is building along the riverside where no housing has been before, and once they start, will they stop?”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald has written to the city council regarding the proposed sale of the site on Riverview Drive, after being contacted by residents concerned about the development.

A local authority spokeswoman said they could not give details on what the committee agreed to in private.

However, she said the committee “resolved to approve the recommendations” and added this was subject to a “minor change” in the wording of one of the recommendations.