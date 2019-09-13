Aberdeen community projects shine light on regeneration areas

Building a sense of community and encouraging residents living in regeneration areas across Aberdeen to join activities is an important part of many organisations.

Aberdeen City Council has identified five areas as regeneration: Middlefield, Woodside, Tillydrone, Torry and Seaton, however there are a number of places in the city which support residents. In the final part of the Evening Express series on poverty, we take a look at some of the schemes helping members people in regeneration areas.

Cummings Park Community Flat

Run entirely by volunteers, the Cummings Park Community Flat was officially opened on October 14, 2006.

It was established to provide a safe and comfortable environment for all of the people in Cummings Park, the greater Northfield area.

Each week there are a number of different activities, including a ladies group which includes a range of different things such as diamond art, a chat, reminiscing and more.

It’s also hoped that a men’s group can get up and running again, but they are looking for people who would be interested in getting involved.

Around 15 volunteers currently help out at the flat, as well as one paid worker.

Volunteer Karen Stewart said: “The groups are well attended. A Thursday is our busiest day. Other than our groups, you can come in anytime, you don’t have to participate in any of the groups. You can just get a cup of tea and have a chat.

“It’s really good for people who live on their own. There’s quite a lot of people who come who have lost their husband or partner or who live on their own and want out.

“It’s been a god send to a lot of people. Everyone helps everyone else do things.”

As well as groups, services also attend the community flat, including VSA, Pathways to help people find jobs and fill in applications, community radio station SHMU, CFINE, the butcher and more.

Big Noise Torry

Children from one of the city’s regeneration areas are increasing in confidence, pride and aspirations, thanks to a music project.

Big Noise Torry, which is run by Sistema Scotland, was established in 2015.

A team of 12 musicians currently work with more than 500 babies and children each week, supported by support workers and volunteers.

Those who attend have the opportunities to learn instruments, and also enhance literacy and numeracy skills through activities tailored to include counting, phonetics, storytelling and singing.

They also run holiday clubs and after school sessions.

Jutamas McKenzie, a volunteer, participant and parent of children who attend Big Noise Torry, first got involved after she enrolled her son to help him gain confidence.

She also joined the group in order to support him.

She said: “My son Keith was bullied in his old school and when we moved to Torry he was shy and quiet and wouldn’t speak to anyone. Before that he was positive and always smiling.

“He started at Walker Road in P3, and I decided to enrol him in Big Noise Torry as I had heard about the project. I also signed up to support my son.

“It’s not just about music, they’re teaching the students to have a social life, and to work with others.

“After about 3/4 months, I saw Keith start to change.

“When I came here I had no friends and I didn’t have the confidence to speak English to people. Since starting Big Noise Torry, I have made a lot of friends and I’m a lot more confident.

“I hope that the programme will improve what people think of Torry, and that things will change in the future.”

Now, Jutamas’s whole family is involved in the programme. It has also allowed them to perform on stage.

She added: “Having my whole family up there playing is something i’ll never forget.”

Elaine Lyon, volunteer and member of the adult orchestra, has been involved from the start of the initiative, and was part of the steering group.

She said: “It’s been a really enjoyable experience. I joined as part of the steering group and I help out with the children.

“I also got involved with the adult orchestra and it’s just so brilliant.

“The kids really enjoy it. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. You hope as well that the kids come away with something from it. You’re never too old. You never stop learning and you never know it all.

“Even if the kids move out of Torry they can still come along.”

S.T.A.R Community Flat

Located in Seaton, the S.T.A.R Community Flat, which stands for Seaton Taking Action for Regeneration, offers a range of activities and services to benefit the area and its residents.

It is designed to be a one-stop-shop for services, classes and information, and encourages members of the public to get out and about and meet other people.

Part of the services offered include issuing Trussell Trust vouchers, which can be redeemed at outlets run by the charity in the city.

The St Machar Credit Union also helps to provide a banking and loan service from the flat, which is available between 10am and 11am on a Friday.

They are also visited by Pathways, to help people get back into employment, and receive food from CFINE.

As well as activities, there are wheelchairs, walking aids and crutches for people to borrow, as well as hearing aid batteries and tubing.

Fruit and vegetables and fish can be bought for very competitive prices, and volunteers are on hand to teach classes in computing, cookery, sewing and arts and crafts.

Murdoch Macleod, S.T.A.R president, said that the Seaton motto was “speak well, mean well, do well and feel well.”

He added: “It’s a welcoming flat. We listen to people and we try to take their ideas forward.

“We’ve been running about 13 years now. We do arts and crafts, which are well attended.

“It’s available at any time for residents.

“The reason I got involved was because I was crossing King Street and I got knocked down. I had two brain operations.

“I was encouraged to get involved with community work and it was the best thing I’ve ever done.

“By volunteering, you get to see the benefit in the area. I’ve been involved in the Seaton Backies, the Seaton totem and more.”

Streetsport

Operating in areas with high youth annoyance rates, Streetsport delivers weekly sports and creative activity sessions for young people across Aberdeen.

It was established in 2006 as a partnership between RGU Sport, Gray’s School of Art and Police Scotland, and is now part of the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

A total of 13 weekly diversionary activities take place, which focuses on getting kids off the streets and into more positive sessions.

Streetsport also goes to HMP Grampian for sport-led sessions which help children and young people who have relatives in prison cope and make friends and engage with society, hoping to reduce offending.

Graham Thom, chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “ We’re delighted with the programme.

“It’s to give the kids some fun and enjoyment, everything is free of charge.

“Some families can’t afford to be members of clubs, so everything we do is free.

“It gets kids off the streets, which will hopefully be for the long term. It’s an amazing programme.”