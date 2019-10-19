Aberdeen community projects ‘over the moon’ with £25,000 fund

Projects in three communities across Aberdeen have been awarded essential funding.

Residents living in Powis, Sunnybank and Froghall were invited to take part in the latest round of Aberdeen City Council’s UDecide participatory budgeting funding initiative.

A total of £25,000 was up for grabs, which was distributed to the community groups in an event this week.

A range of groups and organisations put their ideas forward for initiatives which would benefit people in the three communities.

They were invited to a publicly held event to give a short presentation outlining their project and how it would benefit the area, with members of the public voting on the schemes they thought should receive money.

One of the groups to receive funding was the Froghall Community Centre, which was given £5,000 for various projects.

These include the Froghall community garden, chair yoga for seniors, its youth club, make and mend group and initiative CRE-ART-IVITY.

Dawn Presslie-Bell, secretary for Froghall Community Centre Association, said: “We are absolutely delighted.

“We put in five applications for funding and we got them all, and we were the people’s vote.

“We are made up of volunteers and the funding will allow us to run more activities and buy resources for people in the community to use, such as getting sewing machines and painting easels.”

Powis Community Centre also received money for a few projects, with £6,640 in funds going towards its games club, Powis over-55 group and a basecamp trail.

Stephen Clarke, a volunteer at the community centre, said: “We’re over the moon to have received the funding.

“It will have a big impact for people in the community because we have a wide demographic, from children to the elderly, who come into the centre and there is nothing that caters for them all at the moment.”

Other groups benefiting were the SZTUKA Art Agency for its Aberdeen Drumming United classes, Parent Voice at Sunnybank Primary School for its gardening club, Sunnybank Community Centre for its international cooking programme and Kittybrewster Congregational Church for its life skills project.

Friends of Sunnybank Park and Community Action Group in Partnership, an Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership programme, also took home money, as did Froghall Residents Group for its Froghall Footie.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing, who is also chairwoman of the Fairer Aberdeen board, attended last weekend’s event.

She said: “I thought the event on Saturday was incredibly successful.

“The range of projects that were picked were really good.

“It was clear that there was something for every age group in the communities.

“I was delighted that so many projects received funding from the £25,000.

“I spoke a bit about how heartening it was to see the work going on in communities and how people are choosing to come together to benefit people as a result of the event.

“It was a great event. It wasn’t just about the allocation of the money, it was networking and a collaboration that goes on between the different communities.”