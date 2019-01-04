Aberdeen community praises impact of rise in students in area

An Aberdeen community has welcomed the impact of an increase in student accommodation developments in and around the area.

George Street Community Council said the shift is good news and “beneficial to everybody”.

The Combworks on George Street, close to the junction with Hutcheon Street, is the latest development to open, with 120 student rooms.

It follows the opening of Causeway View and Fraser Studios on Causewayend, although these lie just outside the new community council boundary line.

A heavy student presence has led to tensions in other communities in the past, but George Street community council chairman Andy MacLeod has not found that to be the case.

He said: “As far as George Street Community Council is concerned, we’re really pleased people are living in the centre of town.

“We’ve got our concerns should there be a major change in the economy of the area and the universities and number of students goes down, what would happen to the buildings.

“But while the universities and colleges are a major part of Aberdeen’s economy, the chance to have a lot of young people living in the area is beneficial to everybody.

“It keeps their costs down because they haven’t got to travel miles to get to campus. It has benefits on all sides.

“It also releases some of the flats for families to use. We want to work positively with everybody who is in the area.

“One of the good things about the Cruyff court that’s opened up is that it’s really well used.

“One reason is because of the sheer number of young people in the area.

“You go past any time and there’s somebody kicking a ball there, which is really quite good.”

Denise Paterson, marketing assistant at the Combworks which opened on September 1, said: “We’re pleased to be here at the top end of George Street.

“The new building has certainly cleaned up the area.

“All the students have been welcomed here. We’ve had no problems at all.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who represents the area, said: “There is this general concern about the amount of student accommodation built recently.

“In the George Street area, for me, they add more than they take away.”

Fellow ward councillor Michael Hutchison said: “Students form a large part of the population around George Street and I think they enrich the area.”