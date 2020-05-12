Aberdeen community organisation launches tell us campaign

Station House Media Unit (SHMU) have launched the tell us campaign, to help vulnerable communities during the pandemic.

A volunteering at home programme has been created, which has allowed members to adapt to the technical challenges of remote broadcasting.

As a result, the number of volunteers working at home has increased over the past 10 days.

Staff are supporting all volunteers to get involved and they are now offering assistance via video tutorials, on the phone and through various online medias.

This is allowing SHMU to continue to engage with the most at-risk.

Its Memory Lane show is still on offer, which allows local care homes to request music and keep in touch with loved ones- helping with isolation.

The Wednesday show focuses on services provided for the homeless and most vulnerable in the crisis.

The presenters have linked up with services such as shelter, C-Fine, ADA, Cyrenians, and Mental Health Aberdeen.

This provides vital information for some of the most at risk in the community.

