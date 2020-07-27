Aberdeen community hopes to save site from development

An Aberdeen community hopes to save a site from being developed on under the proposed local development plan.

Residents around the Greenferns site near Sheddocksley, Northfield and Bucksburn have urged people to have their say on Aberdeen City Council’s plans.

Under the new proposed local development plan, plans have been earmarked for the potential future development of 1,470 homes, business premises and shops.

Signs have been erected with the title “Save Our Greenferns” around the surrounding area.

The poster states: “This will have a devastating impact on our local wildlife and their habitat, ancient trees and historic drystone, along with the complete destruction of a much loved and frequented community green space.”

Aberdeen City Council’s proposed local development plan consultation ends on August 31.

To make your views known, visit https://bit.ly/3hmsmAG

Comments are also being accepted via email at ldp@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Any issues brought up that cannot be resolved by the council will then be considered by a reporter, appointed by Scottish Ministers, who will issue conclusions and recommendations which the local authority must take on board before adopting the plan.