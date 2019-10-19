Aberdeen community hit by power cut

Electricity has been restored to an Aberdeen community after a power cut in the early hours of this morning.

Around 30 homes were left without power in Hilton this morning after an issue with an underground cable.

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have since rectified the issue and power has been restored.

A spokeswoman said: “There was an underground cable fault in the Hilton area at around 2.30am.

“We had a team at the scene at 3am.

“Around 30 of our customers were temporarily without power but this was restored by 11.30am.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience while we restored power to the properties affected and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”