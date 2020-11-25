Aberdeen community healthcare plans move forward

Plans to set up localised groups to improve healthcare in communities across Aberdeen are moving forward.

Last year, Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) approved plans to set up three Locality Empowerment Groups (LEGs) in the city.

The groups will be made up of volunteers who feel they can improve health and social care in their areas, and a number of introductory sessions had been held prior to lockdown.

Progress was put on hold due to the pandemic – but now the process of designing what the LEGs will look like has begun once more.

Aberdeen’s Integrated Joint Board (IJB) will next week receive an update on how the scheme is progressing.

A report to the board reads: “At present 177 people have expressed an interest to be involved in the LEGs. A communication and engagement plan has been established with 28 touch points which range from school councils and housing tenant groups to community food networks.

“There have also been interfaces on the development of LEGs with the GP clusters.

“Demographic information on those signed up has been collated to ensure the LEGs

are representative of the population of Aberdeen.

“A targeted recruitment drive has now been put in place to increase membership in line with the nine protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010.”