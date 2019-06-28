Aberdeen community groups take part in 24-hour litter pick

Residents young and old turned out to take part in a 24-hour litter pick across Aberdeen.

Groups, schools, and organisations were cleaning up their area as part of the Aberdeen City Council-organised event.

It saw 24 community litter picks over 24 hours, starting at midnight.

It began with the council’s environmental services team near the River Dee, followed by the other groups every hour.

During last year’s event, 263 black bags of rubbish were collected, along with larger items including a car bonnet, a doocot, a satellite dish, vacuum cleaner and four shopping trolleys.

Other groups taking part this year included Friends of Walker Dam, the council’s countryside rangers and tree team, Friends of Seaton Park and Brighter Bucksburn.

Sheila Gordon, chairwoman of Friends of Seaton Park, said: “It’s about the efforts to keep our city clean. We want to get as many people involved as possible. If everyone picks up litter the city will be a lot cleaner.”

A range of schools also decided to lend a hand to the clean-up effort, including pupils from Middleton Park, Riverbank and Brimmond Schools.

John Wheeler, the council’s educational operational delivery convener, said: “It’s great to get the community groups and young people involved. It is lovely to see them taking pride in their community.

“By equipping young people with some pride in their community, hopefully there will be no need for it in the future.”

The places the groups picked litter up from included Riverside, Garthdee, Torry, Hazlehead pitches, Ellon Road, Walker Dam, Den of Maidencraig, Hazlehead Walled Garden and Seaton Park.

For more details, or to get help organising an event, call 03000 200 292, or email cleanaberdeen@aberdeencity.gov.uk.

