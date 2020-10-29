Aberdeen community groups share in more than £3m of National Lottery funding

Community groups in Aberdeen are sharing in more than £3m of National Lottery funding to help them cope with the challenges posed by Covid-19.

Projects across the country, including five in Aberdeen, are set to benefit from the grants.

The Belmont Filmhouse plans to use its £9,800 grant to reinstate its popular film showings for older people.

Yvonne Gordon, head of education and learning at Belmont Filmhouse, said: “We are delighted to receive this National Lottery funding, which will support our Senior Selections programme at Belmont Filmhouse.

“After a fantastic start in early 2020, we were sad to have to stop this much-needed activity, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We have kept in contact with our senior volunteers and are consulting with them about the best ways to restart the programme next year.

“We look forward to welcoming film-loving seniors back to Belmont for film, fun and friendship in the not too distant future.”

The Aberdeen Day Project Limited received an award of £7,520 to help its Bread Maker apprentices stay connected during the pandemic.

The apprentices, who have learning disabilities, are now able to meet up virtually with their peers and continue their learning online, thanks to new accessible tablets.

Alistair Reid, CPD manager at The Bread Maker, said: “This award from The National Lottery Community Fund means that adults with learning disabilities who work at the Bread Maker can keep in touch with the organisation and their friends, not just during lockdown but also going forward.

“In the future, when restrictions ease, we also plan to hire halls and instructors so that we can deliver our activities to a wider audience.”

St Machar Parent Support Project provides information, advice, support and training to the parents of children who attend school or live within the St Machar Academy catchment area.

The group will use its £9,900 National Lottery award for its Coping Strategies project which provides counselling for parents.

Rona Bain, chairwoman of St Machar Parent Support Project management committee, said: “This National Lottery funding will be used to provide counselling for adults on a one-to-one basis and through group work. This is a follow-on programme from our initial pilot.

“The award means we can reach out to parents in Northfield and Mastrick, which are other areas that we have had many referrals from.

“Instead of using our local school rooms, which we cannot access at the moment, we have made some adaptations and will be able to deliver sessions for parents online.”

National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chairwoman, Kate Still, added: “These projects in Aberdeen are rising to the challenges of Covid-19 and are helping local people to stay connected with each other in these unprecedented times.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is making such a difference across Scotland.”

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk