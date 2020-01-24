Aberdeen community group’s services saved after £10,000 lottery boost

An Aberdeen community group on the verge of having to close some of its services has been saved after securing £10,000 of lottery funding.

Printfield Community Project was one of several organisations which netted £10,000 through National Lottery Awards For All Scotland, which has saved it having to cut youth schemes.

Youth work co-ordinator Amanda Pirie said: “We are over the moon to have received the funding.

“We were on the verge of having to close our youth projects because we had no funding. This will allow us to keep the four groups going.”

She added: “We cater for children and young people from the ages of five to 25.

“A lot of them don’t have the chance to do any extra-curricular activities and we help them do that free of charge.

“This funding is going to make a huge difference to the lives of so many young people.”

Newmachar Community Centre Association also bagged £10,000 and is set to use the money to employ a qualified youth worker who will set up a project in the centre.

Graham Geddes, chairman of the Axis Centre, said: “Newmachar Community Centre Association are extremely grateful to the National Lottery for their support with this important initiative.

“The award will be used towards funding a new project aimed at engaging with youths within the community, further developing on our current youth work within the Axis Centre.”

A string of sports and community organisations across the north-east also landed cash through the scheme.

Among the other groups to benefit were the Scottish Spina Bifida Association, which secured £9,897.

Meanwhile, Cairns Counselling received £9,233, Aboyne Breastfeeding Group landed £2,230 and Basketball Grampian scored £750.