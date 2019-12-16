Aberdeen community group to host Christmas carols event

An Aberdeen community gardening group is hosting an outdoor Christmas carol session.

Dyce in Bloom/Gardening Club will hold Carols in the Garden tomorrow.

People of all ages are welcome to attend and they are being asked to bring their voice and any other music maker they have.

The session will take place at the Ron Clark Community Garden, across from the Bank of Scotland on Victoria Street in Dyce, from 6.30pm, around the Christmas tree.

The event will be followed by hot chocolate and mince pies in the Carnegie Hall on Skene Place at 7pm.

It comes after the Dyce Christmas Lights were erected earlier in the month by a team of around 12, who also repaired and tested the festive decorations before they went up.