Aberdeen community group outraged over stolen seed box

A group dedicated to improving an Aberdeen community has expressed its disappointment at thieves.

Brighter Bucksburn had placed a seed swap container in one of its green spaces for people to pick up while out on their daily exercise, to help with giving people something to do in the garden by themselves or with children during lockdown.

However, it was swiped from its spot the day after the seed bucket was put out for residents.

Members of the group expressed their disappointment.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement from Brighter Bucksburn said: “Well so much for us trying to do something nice about the seed swap bucket.

“It didn’t even last a day and somebody pinched it, bucket and all. There really are some nasty, inconsiderate, greedy people out there.”

The bucket has not been returned.

It contained mainly annual seeds, and some mini grow kits for kids which are being handed out currently by Marks and Spencer.