Aberdeen community group opens new cafe at former bowling green

An Aberdeen community group has opened a new cafe.

Following a successful Community Asset Transfer last year, the team behind Bonnymuir Green has opened the facility, which will be open four times this week, including today and Thursday from 9.30am and tomorrow from 11am.

During a trial opening last weekend the Bonny Cafe took 60 orders in the three hours.

The space, which used to house a bowling green, was bought over by the community with the intention of creating something of use to the residents of Midstocket.