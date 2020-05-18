Aberdeen community group launches new classes for adults

An Aberdeen community group is hosting a new activity programme for adults.

The Woodside Network was awarded a grant from the Health Improvement Fund to trial a range of classes aimed at adults in the area.

The funding was put towards an activity programme, organised by Fersands and Printfield Community Projects.

The first classes, including chair yoga, tai chi and a creative writing group, were held before lockdown measures were introduced.

Mark Lovie, co-ordinator of Fersands Fountain Community Project, said: “Thanks to the Health Improvement Fund we have been very fortunate to be able to offer a wide range of free or affordable activities.

“Hopefully some of these will prove to be very popular and become a regular activity available in Woodside.”

