Aberdeen community group launches creative project to improve residents wellbeing

An Aberdeen community group is leading a creative project to highlight its local area.

Open Road is working in partnership with the Fittie Community Development Trust (FCDT) to bring three creative community workers into Fittie as well as an early career creative producer.

The move aims to address the impacts of Covid-19 and wider social, economic, and environmental influences on the community and city.

FCDT, a charitable organisation established to support the harbourside community of Footdee, known by its Scots language name of Fittie, lead on developing the accessible, community-owned Gospel Hall as a community hub.

The Trust’s work includes making community facilities available for the benefit of residents and visitors and championing the intangible cultural heritage of Fittie.

It also, as a coastal community at the forefront of the impacts of climate change, pursues environmental sustainability.

The creative community worker roles are imagined for experienced artists and creative practitioners who are looking to bring their creative skills to contribute to wider society and will focus on three main areas.

These include the ‘Fittie Community’ aspect of the project. This will lead to a programme of creative initiatives and participatory events to bring the hall and community connections back to life.

The second area, ‘Worker Visitors and Migration’, will further a project focusing on stories of migration in Aberdeen, linking visitors, other harbourside communities and Aberdeen Harbour.

Finally, ‘Climate Ready Communty’, will focus on the impacts of climate change for coastal communities and the transition to net-zero carbon emissions, including community-owned energy.

The Trust is looking to recruit an early career creative producer to support the delivery of the project, the creative community workers and learn about community arts practice and producing skills, as well as contribute creatively.

This role is imagined for an early career artist with a desire to widen their skills and experience, or an early career community or arts workers looking to bring their creative skills to contribute to wider society.

Alternatively, it may be someone with climate change experience wanting to bring their knowledge to a community setting.

The project is part of the Culture Collective, a pilot programme run by Creative Scotland which will establish a network of creative practitioners, organisations and communities, working together to create a positive difference locally and nationally in response to Covid-19.

The programme will focus on community-engaged creative activity, supporting participatory approaches and projects where creative practitioners and communities work collaboratively.

A key element of this will be proactively responding to the impact of coronavirus, providing employment opportunities for creative practitioners and actively engaging people in shaping the future cultural life of their community.

For more information, visit openroadltd.com