Aberdeen community group donates more than 100 meals to NHS staff and the homeless

A local community group has donated over 100 meals to NHS staff and the homeless in Aberdeen.

Members of As-Salam Aberdeen, who aim to create bonds within the Syrian community in the city, produced and distributed 130 meals to ARI and the Aberdeen Methodist Church last week.

The group consists of mainly Syrian refugees, with chairman Omar Al Hmdan – also a refugee – explaining they were eager to support others during this difficult time.

Omar said: “The idea came from our As-Salam members after seeing Syrian refugees doing the same thing down in England. We usually cook food during Ramadan to feed fasting members of the community.

“This was something we really wanted to do in order to give back to this lovely city and the generous people here who have given a lot to refugees like ourselves. The people of Aberdeen welcomed us after our lives were saved from war in Syria and we’re forever grateful.”

Omar, whose family escaped war-torn Syria and moved to Scotland in March 2016, has transformed his life since relocating to the city.

He was aided by five other Syrian families in producing the meals which consisted of rice, chicken, salad and potatoes.

“We brought 30 meals to Minister James Garnett of the Aberdeen Methodist Church and 100 to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, both on June 1,” Omar added.

“Everyone was very happy and mentioned that the meals were greatly appreciated. A big thank you went out to the drivers too.

“We would like to thank Dr Ahmad of ARI who helped us manage a drop off time and location at the hospital, as well as James from the church.

“The group and I hope we managed to spread a bit of joy during this difficult time.”

