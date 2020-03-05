Aberdeen community garden saved from development

A much-loved Aberdeen community garden has been saved from development for the next five years.

Gwen’s Garden is one of a few green spaces left in Garthdee and was under threat due to the Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

A 10-week public consultation was launched last year after it was earmarked for housing.

However, the land at the junction of Garthdee Road and Auchinyell Road has been retained for the community in the draft plan which was passed through by councillors last week.

That means the keen gardeners who tend to the plot will now be able to progress with plans to extend it.

Garthdee-based brothers Benji and Joseph Espindola established Gwen’s Garden Project in 2017 in memory of a friend’s mother who walked her dog there.

Now they hope to plant trees to transform the field into a forest and make it even more accessible to the community.

A statement from the group said: “We are delighted to announce that our campaign to protect our green space has been successful.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way.

“Thank you so much to each and every one of you that had signed our petition, planted a seed, visited and helped out in the garden, watered the plants, spread the word, shared our posts and helped us build this community.

“The protected green space can now flourish and we can turn our dreams into plans. We appreciate everyone’s help so far and encourage you all to get involved with the future of the garden.”

The group plans to hold its next meeting on March 14 at the site and have invited locals to come down and share their views over future plans.

Meanwhile, the former Kaimhill Bowling Club, which was demolished last year, will be turned into council housing.

Paul O’Connor, chairman of the Garthdee Community Council, said he was pleased that the green space was being retained for the community.

He said: “We helped to support the volunteers at the garden and we are delighted it won’t be developed.

“It is a superb spot for gardening and hopefully they can now complete the project by planting all their trees.”

Aberdeen City Council did not comment due to the Local Development Plan process still being ongoing.