Aberdeen community garden celebrates second anniversary

An Aberdeen community group has celebrated the second anniversary of a garden opening.

The Tullos Community Garden opened on May 17, 2018 at Tullos Crescent.

The growing space was developed alongside residents through a participatory budgeting process for the area, which was previously unused, overgrown and inaccessible space.

Now, the area has undergone a complete change, with volunteers growing flowers and edible plants such as strawberries, raspberries, chives and lettuce.

The group has thanked organisations who have helped them to develop over the past two years, including Dragados, outdoor learning tutor Grace Banks, Outdoor Woodland Learning PLC, Les Durno Joinery, Southsiders Youth Group, Victoriart Road Group and The Foyer.

Over the past two years, it has also attained a number of achievements.

These include successful outdoor woodland learning sessions for families, family and Halloween events in the garden, taking part in Dolphin festival activities, producing a modest harvest from the garden and extending the growing area.

The group was also awarded level four in It’s Our Neighbourhood, attending the Keep Scotland Beautiful ceremony in Perth and producing its first Christmas fundraising calendar.

It has said it hopes to have a celebration when people can again come together at the garden.

The group added: “Thanks again to everyone who has helped and visits the garden.”