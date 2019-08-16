Aberdeen community flower show set to return

A historic Aberdeen flower show is set to return.

The Culter and District Horticultural Society’s annual Flower and Handicraft Show will be held this Saturday at Culter Village Hall.

The show has been in existence since 1871 and according to organisers “is a great part of local history and tradition”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Doors open from 1.30pm, with displays of flowers, vegetables, cookery and preserves as well as knitting and needlework, crafts, photographs and children’s crafts on show.

Tea and coffee with home-baked goods will be served.

For more information, search Culter Flower Show on Facebook.