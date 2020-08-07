Aberdeen community flat announces temporary closure due to lockdown restrictions

A community flat has announced it will close temporarily due to further lockdown restrictions being placed on Aberdeen.

The STAR Community Flat in Seaton opened its doors again on Monday, August 3, and was planning to operate on an appointment basis on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

However, due to the coronavirus cluster in Aberdeen and following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on Wednesday that more restrictions would be put in place for the city, staff decided to close its doors again to keep those attending, volunteers and staff safe.

It offers a place to gather for those who need support, and also brings services into the flat such as Pathways and St Machar Credit Union, as well as offering classes.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement posted online said: “Sadly due to the First Minister’s lockdown decision and the rising number of local covid-19 cases plus the increased risk of community transmission we have decided to close the Star Flat temporarily to keep flat users, volunteers and staff safe.

“We will be looking at this decision again after the first minister’s review next Wednesday.

“Thank you to the folks that did come in for support, it was great to see you.”