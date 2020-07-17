Aberdeen community council writes to council over social distancing measures

An Aberdeen community council has written to the local authority about its concerns over the implementation of social distancing measures.

The Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council wrote to Aberdeen City Council following a consultation with residents and local businesses on the plans to take place in Cults.

It received an overwhelming response with concerns that the measures are unwanted and unnecessary in the area.

Aberdeen City Council plans to put distancing measures in place along North Deeside Road, which is aimed to help social distancing and allow people to walk safely down the street while others might be queuing on the pavement to get into shops.

The letter acknowledges the authority’s “good intentions”, however puts forward the argument that most pavements in Cults are sufficiently wide and that social distancing has been managed extremely well without the need for extra measures.

It has also stated that there are many elderly and disabled residents who cannot walk to the shops, and that proposed changes will “damage the small businesses that the community has worked hard to support through this pandemic.”

A petition on the Spaces for People plan was also launched in Cults to show how many people were against the plans.

Brendan Will, who is a business partner at Cults Post Office and Will’s Toy Shop, started the petition urging the council not to remove street parking on certain roads.

It has now attracted 1,286 signatures.

Chairman of the community council Guus Glass, said: “We accept that Aberdeen City Council has responsibilities for public health and that the proposed measures are designed to support a reduction of risk in catching the virus.

“However we know from the medical and scientific information shared with the public that the risks of catching the virus when passing by others in the open air are extremely small.

“The impact on other health issues for the elderly and disabled, the local economy and inconvenience to the general public caused by the measures will far outweigh the slight reduction in risk achieved and as such, the plans should be reconsidered and hopefully stopped.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are preparing proposals for Cults to allow for physical distancing and are discussing with the local community council and businesses for their input.

“The initial plan includes blue badge parking along North Deeside Road in front of the shops so the most vulnerable people can easily access them. There is parking for customers and staff at the rear of the shops which would involve a short walk for able-bodied people, and there is also some parking along the main road.

“We are looking to balance the needs of all whilst allowing opportunities for physical distancing at the busiest parts of our retail centres.”