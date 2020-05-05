Aberdeen community council to hold virtual meet-ups

An Aberdeen community council is to go online amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council will hold its first virtual meeting this month.

The group will discuss the purchase of a defibrillator, as well as a number of issues raised by residents.

These include concerns relating to flooding, crumbling road surfaces and rats in the gardens of some homes.

Five members will be in attendance with at least one councillor.

Chairman William Sell said: “I don’t see us having any meetings at all in the normal way, probably for the rest of 2020.

“That’s a grim thing to say but that’s what I think.

“We will have to learn how to communicate in a different way and embrace the technology that is available.”

The video conference will be held tonight.