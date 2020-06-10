Aberdeen community council theatens to shut down Facebook page over inappropriate posts

An Aberdeen community council has threatened to remove a popular residents’ social media page following inappropriate behaviour.

Kingswells Community Council operates the Kingswells Community page on Facebook as well as its own, and it is often used as a forum for discussion by residents.

But after a number of incidents of what the community council described as “unacceptable behaviour”, it has given up moderation of the page.

And it has now warned that unless volunteers can be found to take over, the page will be shut down.

The posts in question are believed to relate to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

In a statement, the community council said: “We are very aware that there are issues and subjects which we may all be passionate about that are not confined just to Kingswells and may impact wider local, national or global communities.

“However those issues are often sensitive and generally out with the influence or control of the community or the page admin team.

“Anyone suffering discrimination of any type including racism, homophobia, intimidation, violence, domestic abuse, bullying or any type of similar issues have a number of support and advice agencies, charities, internet help, school, forums, police or council links that they can seek advice and help through.

“This page, unfortunately, cannot resolve these nor is it the correct forum for biased comment, assumptions, or innuendo.

“It is detracting us from performing the actual role of a community councillor, because it is very time consuming and, in all honesty, a thankless task, with the admin team being used as a virtual punching bag by some residents.”