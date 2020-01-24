Aberdeen community council leaders hit back after criticism

Community council leaders have spoken out about their groups’ vital roles in bringing investment to their areas and helping local people.

Earlier this week, EE columnist Scott Begbie targeted community councils, describing the organisations as a “monumental waste of time and effort”.

However, community leaders in Aberdeen have now hit back – citing the impact their work has had across the area.

Chairman of the Garthdee group, Paul O’Connor, said members had helped thousands of people and brought investment to the community.

He said: “There are a lot of things that wouldn’t have happened in this area if it wasn’t for the work of the community council.

“There are real issues with things like housing, where we work with people and put pressure on to make sure people’s voices are heard.

“We got the new library built. We weren’t going to be getting one but we fought for it.

“We have managed to get things like bus stops installed too.

“It was hundreds of thousands of pounds of investment in the community.

“The ski centre only got built because of the community council. That’s £1.2 million of investment which made a massive difference to the area.”

Mr O’Connor said the body was also involved in building up a network of 89 organisations which work together to make improvements in Garthdee.

He stressed that community councils were vital, giving “people a voice and making that voice heard”.

Kincorth and Leggart Community Council secretary Hazel Massie said the organisation was working hard to make an impact in the area after a sudden loss of numbers.

She said: “The more people get involved with the community council, the bigger the voice we can have and the bigger the difference we can make.

“It has been a struggle for us over the last while, but previously the community council has done a lot of good in Kincorth, doing things like getting the skatepark installed.

“That took a lot of fundraising and a massive effort from the committee members at the time.

“At the moment, we are involved in a lot of things like making sure Kincorth is a pleasant place for people to be.

“Things like litter picks are important. We also organised a poster campaign with the schools and the Boys Brigade and had a Christmas party off the back of it. All these things make the area a better place for people to live.”

Castlehill and Pittodrie community councillor Jonathan Smith, who is also chairman of the Aberdeen Community Council Forum, pointed to Operation Begonia, a scheme aimed at improving the lives of sex workers in the city.

He said: “Operation Begonia is one of the things the community council has done that I am proudest of.

“It involves us working closely with a number of organisations including Police Scotland, as well as the Cyrenians and bodies like that, to improve the lives of people who are really vulnerable.Through that we make sure they are safe and try to minimise the risk of harm.

“It demonstrates what a huge amount of good community councils can do and is something we as a community council are immensely proud of.”

Alistair Henderson, chairman of Bucksburn and Newhills Community Council, said they provide a useful link between councillors and ordinary people.

He said: “The good thing for us is that our four local councillors come along to meetings and we get a chance to speak to them.

“They have an opportunity to listen to our concerns and go back to the council for answers.

“The other thing we do is support Brighter Bucksburn. We look after plants around the area and encourage more people to plant more.”

Dustin Macdonald, chairman of the City Centre Community Council, said: “Within the city centre we have led the way in improving a local park, worked with a local school and artist group Graffiti Granarchists to brighten the area.

“We represented our community at many different stages in the last six years, donated money to events and groups, on top of other duties that we take on as volunteers.

“For Mr Begbie to just lay waste to all the good work community councils do shows his lack of understanding of what they are for.”