An Aberdeen community council has launched its annual fundraising appeal.

Bridge of Don Community Council hopes to raise enough money to pay for flower baskets to be fitted on the bridge over the River Don, along Ellon Road and also planters in various other areas.

Money has been donated by Murcar Links Golf Club, the Brooks-Carter Clinic, Royal Aberdeen Golf Club and Bridge Vets on Ellon Road.

For more information or to donate contact Bridge of Don Community Council.