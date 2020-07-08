Aberdeen community council in plea for new members following lockdown

A community council in Aberdeen has launched an appeal for new members to come forward.

Kingswells Community Council is encouraging volunteers to sign up in a bid to make a difference to the area.

The organisation’s appeal follows demonstrations of “community spirit” in Kingswells during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a statement, the community council said: “We have been blown away by the community spirit and have on a few occasions asked for other like-minded individuals to join or support the community council, so here is our plea to you, come and join us.

“We are a friendly and collaborative group of individuals who have the best interests of the community at heart. We like to have fun but are committed to serving our community.

“You can put in as much or as little time as you wish, all current members work full-time therefore it would be impossible for them to be part of something that is a huge drain on their spare time.

“We appreciate that everyone is busy however hopefully in the last few weeks you have been subject to or been the instigator of some of the random acts of kindness and support shown by residents.”

To find out more email secretary@kingswellsconnected.co.uk