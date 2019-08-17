Aberdeen community council closes as members resign

A community council has been disbanded in the city after half its members resigned because of “relationships between its members breaking down”.

Torry Community Council was set up in the 1980s but can now no longer run because there is not enough members.

Chairwoman Margaret Wright was one of the members who quit this week, but declined to give any reasons for the raft of resignations.

She said: “There were five community councillors who resigned and not just me. This is why the community council was disbanded.”

A social media post said the members could no longer work together and decided to quit.

It said: “With the relationships between community council members breaking down over several months, and members no longer willing to work under these pressurised situations, five members resigned.”

Torry Community Council can only operate with a minimum of eight people in the group. There were 10 members elected to the group but five quit their roles ahead of a meeting on Thursday night.

Torry councillor Yvonne Allan, pictured right, said she was “disappointed” the community council has been disbanded and believes it was on the back of an “issue” from a previous meeting.

She said: “I’m extremely disappointed. This has been a long-standing community council.

“They’ve done a lot of good hard work in Torry and the people who have resigned are people who I have a great respect for.

“I believe there was an issue at its latest meeting. I wasn’t at it so I can’t really comment on that.

“I sympathise with the people who feel they have had to resign because they are good folk who have been working hard.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Following the resignation of five of its community councillors, Torry Community Council has been dissolved by Aberdeen City Council.

“The council’s Community Councils Liaison officer will continue to be available to members of the Torry community if they wish to hold a by-election for the re-establishment of Torry Community Council.

“The earliest date for this would be February-March 2020.”