Aberdeen community centre to offer winter cooking classes

An Aberdeen community centre will be hosting winter cooking classes in the new year.
Inchgarth Community Centre is set to offer “hearty winter cooking classes” as of January 26.
Led by a volunteer with 15 years’ experience as a chef, the centre bosses are offering locals a chance to learn to cook winter dishes on a budget.
There will be eight two-hour sessions priced at £40.
The class will be held every Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm and booking is required.
A statement on the centre’s website said: “We are proud to offer you a cooking class starting in January.
“Impress family and friends thanks to all the new recipes you’ll learn.”
To organise a slot for the class phone 01224 325191.
Inchgarth Community Centre, on Aboyne Place in Garthdee, offers more than 150 activities per week and more than 2,000 people use the centre.