Aberdeen community centre starts online bid to raise £5,000 for vital projects

A community centre has launched an online crowdfunding campaign to raise cash for the vital services it provides.

Inchgarth Community Centre in Garthdee, which is regarded as the busiest in the city, provides activities for around 2,000 people including the elderly, children and the most vulnerable.

An online fundraiser has been launched to help raise thousands to allow the centre to continue to provide vital services to the community.

Centre manager Paul O’Connor said: “Inchgarth is pretty much self-financing and delivers a massive programme for people of all ages.

“This, along with everything else we must fund, costs significant sums of money which we work tirelessly to raise, and on this occasion we are seeking support to reach our target.

“We really do need the help of our users and community to continue providing services for those who need us most, often for people who cannot attend due to a lack of money and poverty in the household.

“Our centre does so much for so many, tackling social isolation at the root of the problem, and we would be extremely grateful if people could consider making a donation towards our work, even a pound would be very much appreciated.”

Anyone interested in donating to the centre’s online fundraiser, which has a target of £5,000, can do so online at www.gofundme.com/support-our-most-vital-projects.

Businesses, or individuals, can also sponsor one of the items on the centre’s wish list, which includes sponsoring a summer trip for 70 children who don’t get holidays, at a cost of £900.