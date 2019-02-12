Gallery: Aberdeen community centre looks back on 50 years of memories

Members of the public are being asked to share photos and memories of an Aberdeen community centre to mark its 50th anniversary.

The Beacon Community Centre in Bucksburn will turn 50 in November, with a big celebration to mark the milestone scheduled to take place.

And now centre bosses want to put together a short history of the centre. Unfortunately, when the Beacon was refurbished in 2009, archive photos that were held by the group were thrown out.

People are now being asked to come forward with any memories, stories or pictures they might have of the Beacon, which could be used as part of the event.

For its 25th anniversary in 1994, the famous TV character Mr Blobby was among several making an appearance to mark the occasion.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Beacon and Bucksburn Community Learning Association vice-chairman Graeme Lawrence said: “We are trying to make up a booklet on the history of the Beacon.

“When the building was refurbished we had lots of stuff in storage, including two new basketball stands still in their boxes and a piano, but they went missing.

“We’ve got some left but very few and they’re not great quality.

“There are lots of photographs which have been taken over the years. We’re hoping people will come forward with pictures from through the years.”

A big celebration will be held on November 19, and there will also be a number of other events during the year to mark the occasion. The group is in talks in an attempt to secure some famous faces for the event.

Anyone with pictures or memories to share can contact the group on 07753 228625 or via the Facebook page Beacon & Bucksburn Community Association.