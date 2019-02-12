Wednesday, February 13th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Gallery: Aberdeen community centre looks back on 50 years of memories

by Emma Morrice
12/02/2019, 10:30 am
he Beacon Centre's five prize-winning gymnasts at the Scottish Rhythmic Gymnastic Championships in Edinburgh in 1986 are, from left, Jackie Cryle, Sarah Scott, Sharon Annand, Emma Forbes and Rachel Scott
Gymnast and sports celebrity Suzanne Dando was on hand to give some helpful hints as the Beacon Centre celebrated its 25th anniversary in 1994
Rhythmic gymnast Magalie MacKay
Attic Theatre's Jack and the Bean Stalk cast limber up during a workout with GMTV's Mr Motivator at the Beacon Centre, Bucksburn, in December 1994
All eyes on Craig Robertson of the Beacon Gymnastic Club on the bar after opening of the new gymnastics centre at the Beacon Community Centre, Bucksburn in 1989
Youngsters enjoy the fun and games available at one of the kindergym sessions held in the Beacon Community Education Centre, Bucksburn, in 1986
The winning gymnasts at the Beacon centre, Bucksburn, Aberdeen in 2003
Bucksburn held a Gala day and there is to be a have a go day for members of the public to try different sports in 2002
Beacon Sports Centre Gymnastics Club had some of its gymnasts selected for the Scotland team in 2004
Kids at the Beacon Community centre in 2001
Going up in the world is Dave Gillan at the Beacon Centre Rock Wall open night in 1988
nternational gymnastics judge Margaret Higgins give Jacquie Cryle, 10, of Dyce, a little support as she goes through a rhythmic gymnastics display in 1985
A summer project at the Beacon Centre, Bucksburn, came to an end in July 1975 and as a finale 100 children took part in an It's A Knockout competition
A summer project at the Beacon Centre, Bucksburn, came to an end in July 1975 and as a finale 100 children took part in an It's A Knockout competition

Members of the public are being asked to share photos and memories of an Aberdeen community centre to mark its 50th anniversary.

The Beacon Community Centre in Bucksburn will turn 50 in November, with a big celebration to mark the milestone scheduled to take place.

And now centre bosses want to put together a short history of the centre. Unfortunately, when the Beacon was refurbished in 2009, archive photos that were held by the group were thrown out.

People are now being asked to come forward with any memories, stories or pictures they might have of the Beacon, which could be used as part of the event.

For its 25th anniversary in 1994, the famous TV character Mr Blobby was among several making an appearance to mark the occasion.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Beacon and Bucksburn Community Learning Association vice-chairman Graeme Lawrence said: “We are trying to make up a booklet on the history of the Beacon.

“When the building was refurbished we had lots of stuff in storage, including two new basketball stands still in their boxes and a piano, but they went missing.

“We’ve got some left but very few and they’re not great quality.

“There are lots of photographs which have been taken over the years. We’re hoping people will come forward with pictures from through the years.”

A big celebration will be held on November 19, and there will also be a number of other events during the year to mark the occasion. The group is in talks in an attempt to secure some famous faces for the event.

Anyone with pictures or memories to share can contact the group on 07753 228625 or via the Facebook page Beacon & Bucksburn Community Association.

Breaking

    Cancel