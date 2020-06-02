Aberdeen community centre launches online wellbeing group

An online group has been launched to allow individuals to focus on their physical and mental wellbeing.

The Weekly Wellbeing Group was set up by Cornhill Community Centre, based in Aberdeen, in a bid to encourage members of the public to improve their physical and mental states.

The group will be open to all ages and physical abilities, and will offer participants the opportunity to learn a variety of stress-relieving techniques at home for a peaceful mind, body and spirit.

Group members will also meet to discuss appropriate coping methods and the issues they have been facing every Friday from 6.30-8pm via virtual sessions on Zoom.

The second session will run this Friday.

For more information, visit the Weekly Wellbeing Group or Cornhill Community Centre Facebook pages.