Aberdeen community centre in search of volunteers

An Aberdeen community centre is calling for volunteers to help its expanding group for people with additional support needs.

The Phoenix Club, which meets at Inchgarth Community Centre, is currently looking for new helpers to assist in running activities.

The club is a social group aimed at providing long-term support and recreational activities for adults with learning and physical disabilities.

It offers activities such as art classes, pool, karaoke and day trips.

Meetings are held every Monday from 7-9pm at the Garthdee centre and all activities are run by volunteers. The group is currently helping 50 people.

Paul O’Connor, manager of the centre, said: “Volunteering for the Phoenix Club is a fantastic opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people who need it the most, as well as meeting new people and learning new skills.

“The club has been going for more than 40 years and the centre took in the club five years ago when it was going to close.

“At the moment we’re in a position to take on more volunteers to help out.

“The Phoenix Club is a wonderful group and we’re proud they’re now part of the Inchgarth Community Centre.

“They’re all lovely and a great group of people.

“We’re looking for people who would be interested in helping out.

“The Phoenix Club likes doing karaoke, going to the panto, playing board games and taking part in crafts.

“There’s a lot that they get up to and it’s great to highlight the good work young people do by volunteering their time to these organisations.”

The Inchgarth community centre is a recipient of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The centre provides other volunteer-run services aimed at people with mental and physical disabilities, the elderly and disadvantaged people, among others.

The club is for members only and anyone interested in volunteering or using its services can register interest by emailing volunteerinchgarth@gmail.com or calling 01224-325191.