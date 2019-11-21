Aberdeen community celebrates Christmas lights switch-on with day of festivities

Christmas came early to a city community as it celebrated its lights switch-on with an entire day of festive celebrations.

Rosemount Community Centre was a hive of activity yesterday with carol singing, music and dancing all taking place ahead of the displays being turned on. Santa also made an appearance at the event.

Hundreds of people from local schools and other organisations attended the event with the festive display now lighting up Belgrave Avenue and the surrounding area.

The big switch-on, which lasted more than eight hours, was arranged by Rosemount and Mile End community council, the community centre, residents and shops.

Klara Lambow was given the chance to press the big red button after winning an art competition for her drawing which was displayed outside the centre.

The eight-year-old’s effort was picked out from around 200 entries by school pupils.

Ingrid Taylor organised the festive event and said it was a huge success.

She said: “We’ve been busy and I think we had at least 1,000 people in during the course of the day.

“We had Gilcomstoun School, who did all the art for the fence outside, and we had the primary school in singing Christmas songs.

“There was also kids from the Grammar School singing and loads of crafts like knitting.”

Mrs Taylor, who is the centre operations manager, was in charge of arranging the event and said they decided to expand the celebrations from previous years.

Local businesses also contributed to the big switch-on.

Mrs Taylor said: “We had it last year and it was only on between 6pm and 6.30pm, so I asked if I could organise and be in charge of the entertainment.

“The community council put out buckets and a lot of the local businesses donated money for the lights.”