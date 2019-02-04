Aberdeen community calls for new link road

A community council has called on Aberdeen City Council bosses to look at the possibility of introducing a new link road.

Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council has raised concerns over the amount of traffic using Westerton Road and Pitfodels Station Road, east of Cults.

Westerton Road is currently closed due to work taking place in the area. A community council spokesman said traffic in the area has been problematic and wants Aberdeen City Council to explore long-term alternative options.

He said: “For the longer term we don’t believe that Westerton Road or Pitfodels Station Road are viable as through routes given today’s traffic.

“We would much prefer to see a modern well-engineered link road between North Deeside Road and Inchgarth Road on the open ground to the West of Pitfodels Station Road.

“Aberdeen City Council is aware of our views.”