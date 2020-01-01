Aberdeen community asked for views on fly-tipping incidents

Council bosses are asking the public for their views on fly-tipping in an Aberdeen community.

Aberdeen City Council is collecting information from residents in the Printfield area of the city asking them what they think of the area they live in, what they know about fly-tipping and what waste services are available.

The online survey will also ask what residents would like to see change or improve regarding fly-tipping and any ideas about what they think might help improve the situation.

The local authority clears an average of 446 illegally dumped items per month.

The consultation will provide base data for creating a plan with key messages to help the community create a safe, clean and environmentally-friendly area for families to grow up in.

The public can give their views on the issue until February by visiting bit.ly/39gazrB