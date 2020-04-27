Aberdeen communities working together to support vulnerable residents during coronavirus crisis

Aberdeen communities have teamed up to support vulnerable residents through the coronavirus crisis.

A large volunteer scheme has been launched, covering Cults, Bieldside, Milltimber and Peterculter, with big-hearted residents helping elderly people and those at higher risk of contracting the disease.

A register of those willing to give their time has been compiled, creating a “safety net” of volunteers across the Lower Deeside area.

A total of 234 people have registered as volunteers, supporting dozens of vulnerable residents.

The initiative is being operated by the local core resilience team, comprising the two community councils and five churches.

Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council chairman Guus Glass said: “We have had a really good response in terms of getting volunteers from the area.

“Everyone is working together. We have lots of volunteers so far which is fantastic and shows the community spirit is alive and kicking in the area.

“The requests for help are coming too so it is really important we continue to increase the number of volunteers.”

Various forms of support are being offered, including daily phone calls to ensure residents are safe and well, dog walking and shopping collections.

The recipient can choose what support they need and a volunteer is assigned to help them.

Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton, a member of the core resilience team, is one of those who is volunteering.

She said: “It is amazing to be part of the efforts by members of the resilience team, the two community councils and the five local churches.

“They have come together to create a network of volunteers willing to do whatever it takes to ensure residents are looked after and kept safe during these unprecedented times.

“I am still seeing older residents continuing to go shopping.

“I’d plead with them to seek support rather than put themselves at risk.

“We are asking residents who know of someone who may be at increased risk to contact them, explain this scheme and ask if they would like to register.

“They can then record the details on their behalf, as long as they have their permission.”

Mrs Boulton has been assigned to look after Elizabeth, who lives in Culter.

Elizabeth said: “I have been very well looked after. John Ferguson, the minister at Culter Church, has been on the phone making sure I’m okay.

“Neighbours have also been phoning and leaving me cakes on the doorstep and a friend has been delivering hot meals.

“I have Marie who is getting me my Evening Express every day and my shopping once a week.

“I think it is reassuring knowing there are people looking out for you but I am looking forward to being able to get out and about and seeing people again.”

To register, or for more information, visit cultercc.org.uk or cbmcommunity.org.uk

Alternatively, call 01224 869028, or a trusted person can register on a resident’s behalf.

