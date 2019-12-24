Aberdeen comedy club to open doors on Christmas Day

An Aberdeen comedy club will be opening its doors on Christmas Day to help out those who are feeling lonely.

Breakneck Comedy on King Street will be game for a laugh tomorrow by inviting people who are alone on the day to come and enjoy themselves at the venue.

They are providing nibbles, drinks, music and laughter to those who want a bit of fun.

It is the first time the club has held this sort of event at their venue in Aberdeen.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The showcase will be headlined by Bill Dewar and takes place from noon until 3pm.

Breakneck Comedy opened its doors in November 2017 and has enjoyed a successful two years of putting on almost nightly comedy performances.

Now, bosses say they want to give back to the community by hosting the festive event.

Tickets are priced at £1.