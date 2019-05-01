Aberdeen college’s joy over number of students going on to university

An Aberdeen college is celebrating after sending almost 900 students to university in one academic year, according to new figures.

Pupils from North East Scotland College (Nescol) went on to study at university in 898 of cases during the 2017-18 year.

The institution came in behind City of Glasgow College and Edinburgh College, which sent 1,740 and 1,034 students respectively into higher education, which both have substantially higher student numbers.

Liz McIntyre, the principal of the college, said: “Nescol was one of the first colleges to establish links with universities, offering our final year students an opportunity to enter at an advanced level.

“The opportunity to study first at college before progressing to university presents a range of benefits to learners who choose this route, such as greater support during the first years of study and, in many cases, a more work-related experience.

“We work with universities to ensure progression is seamless by ensuring our programmes of study are compatible with theirs.

“We also provide support and opportunities for school leavers, adult returners and employees alike.”

The figures also showed the number of college students admitted by city universities during that period.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) was ranked third in the country with 898 students coming straight from college.

Aberdeen University allowed just 252 students to move from college to study at its institution, which still ranks higher than the rest of Scotland’s four “ancient universities”.

A spokeswoman for RGU said the close relationship between the university and other colleges, including Nescol, are responsible for the number of admissions.

She said: “Our long-standing sector-leading partnership with Nescol gives hundreds of individuals across the region each year the opportunity to progress into higher education and realise their ambitions.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen University added: “Following the introduction of hub funding in 2008, the Funding Council distributed funding to universities.

“RGU received all the hub funding for the north-east, so was able to use this to strengthen the relationship between itself and Nescol.

“Aberdeen University has made more than 800 offers of study to HNC/D students this cycle.”