Aberdeen college in appeal for Lego fans to help judge competition

A college is on the lookout for Lego enthusiasts to help out judging a competition.

The tournament, organised by North East Scotland College (NESCol), has attracted 18 schools across the region.

Judges at each event will be required to assess a robot game, the team project and the values of the pupils’ assignment as a whole.

Two teams from the Aberdeen City campus competition and two from Fraserburgh campus will be selected to participate in the Scottish Finals.

In addition, a “Wildcard” team decided by the judges will also be selected for the final, taking place in February next year.

NESCol will host two tournament days on December 7 at Altens and another on December 14 at Fraserburgh campus.

Both events will take place from 10am until 3pm. Anyone interested should contact Wullie Forman at w.forman@nescol.ac.uk