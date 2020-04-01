Aberdeen coffee shop plans post-lockdown thank you party for NHS staff

An Aberdeen coffee house will hold a post-lockdown party to celebrate frontline staff.

The Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen, is raising funds to hold a bash in honour of all NHS workers.

All products will be made free for hospital staff, as a thank you for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

The festivities are expected to last for two days if the cafe meets its £6,000 Just Giving target.

If excess funds are raised this will be donated to NHS charities.

Help us throw the NHS a party 🎉 We’d like us all to come together and throw local NHS workers a huge party when things… Posted by The Cult of Coffee on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

A statement from the business on its fundraising page said: “We have many regulars who are NHS workers, with the hospital being so close.

‘‘We would like to hold a great big party for them and all other NHS heros when this is all over.

No catches or gimmicks, NHS workers can simply show their pass and their order is on all of us.”

To donate visit https://bit.ly/3dKCEJK

